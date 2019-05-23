One dead, one injured after tornado tears through Iowa, west of Des Moines

Posted 8:06 am, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:10AM, May 23, 2019

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa -- A woman was killed and a man was injured when a tornado blew through central Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado developed around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 about three miles southeast of Adair, which is west of Des Moines.

According to the Des Moines Register, authorities were called to a farmstead near Interstate 80 around 2 a.m.  There, first responders found 74-year-old Linda Brownlee dead.  They also found 78-year-old Harold Brownlee injured; he was flown to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries.

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was of EF-2 strength.  Peak winds were estimated to be between 120 and 130 mph.  The tornado traveled 4.8 miles and at its max got 150 yards wide.

Tornado report from the National Weather Service. 5-23-2019

