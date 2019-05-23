One dead, one injured after tornado tears through Iowa, west of Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa -- A woman was killed and a man was injured when a tornado blew through central Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado developed around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 about three miles southeast of Adair, which is west of Des Moines.

According to the Des Moines Register, authorities were called to a farmstead near Interstate 80 around 2 a.m. There, first responders found 74-year-old Linda Brownlee dead. They also found 78-year-old Harold Brownlee injured; he was flown to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries.

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was of EF-2 strength. Peak winds were estimated to be between 120 and 130 mph. The tornado traveled 4.8 miles and at its max got 150 yards wide.