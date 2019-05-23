More blood donors needed at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, gift cards up for grabs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES- A new campaign by the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is trying to get more people to come out to donate.

Organizers there say during the summer donations fall up to 20%, but the need for blood stays the same.

In order to encourage donations, Mississippi Valley will give donors $10 gift cards starting on Monday, May 27.

The gift cards are good at Amazon, Casey's general store, Dairy Queen or Domino's.

The center will also do several drawings for a $500 visa gift card every few weeks.