× Level 2 risk for severe thunderstorms is still on track for the area for later Friday…

Quiet skies, plenty of sunshine and lower humidity is leading to a splendid day with afternoon highs in the 70s.

Skies will remain clear this evening before a disturbance out of the southwest moves in after midnight carrying a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm before dawn tomorrow. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50s.

That takes us to Friday, and with the exception of a stray shower temperatures will have a chance to pop around the 80 degree mark for daytime highs. Next disturbance is still on track later Friday into Friday night. This is the wave that is still expected to bring the next round of showers and thunderstorms. Coverage and level of severity is still in question. Right now, the entire area is under a Level 2 risk for severe thunderstorms, with the main threat being hail and winds in excess of 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes are possible only if we break out of the clouds during our Friday and create some good instability.

There will still be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm every 24 hours as we make our way through the Memorial Day weekend. Not a total washout by any means as I’m still expecting plenty of dry hours in between. Pin pointing that time frame will be the challenge. Highs this weekend will continue to average around the 80 degree mark each day with overnight lows around the lower 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here