Fire causes extensive damage to Rock Island home

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A Rock Island home sustained extensive damage after a fire broke out.

The fire was reported at a home near 16th Street and 10th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23. That area is north of Longview Park.

Firefighters battled the flames from both the inside and outside of the home. Crews also attacked the fire from above.

According to the Rock Island Fire Chief everyone who was inside got out safely. There were no reported injuries.

There was extensive damage to the home and the roof partially collapsed, said the fire chief. There was water and smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire was still active as of 11:45 p.m.