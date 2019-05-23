× Dixon man arrested for reckless driving after heated argument with neighbor

DIXON, Illinois- A Dixon man is behind bars after a neighbor claimed he tried to run them and their dog over after a heated argument.

Tuesday, May 21, the Dixon Police Department were called to the area of Prescott Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.

A neighbor told police that, Damian Harris, 42, and the neighbor had gotten into an argument over their dog.

The neighbor told police that shortly after words were exchanged, they saw a white Dodge van drive through the side and front yard of their property.

“The van drove in close proximity to the complainant and their dogs.”

The neighbor recognized the driver as Harris.

Officers made contact with Harris who refused to come outside of his house to speak with officers.

A warrant was issued for Harris for the following offenses:

Reckless driving (class a misdemeanor)

Criminal damage to property under $500 (class a misdemeanor)

Reckless conduct (class a misdemeanor)

On May 22nd, Officers tried to pull over Harris driving in the area of the 900 block East Chamberlin Street.

Harris continued to drive through the northeast section of Dixon, running stop signs and red lights.

Harris eventually stopped in the 900 block of Mary Avenue.

Harris was additionally charged with:

2 Counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude (class 4 felony)

2 Counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer (class a misdemeanor)

No valid d.L. Expired

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Harris was turned over to the Lee County Jail to await a court appearance.