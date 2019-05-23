Davenport replaces temporary flood barrier along River Drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A temporary flood barrier was being put back up along River Drive in Davenport.

Crews were installing the barriers Thursday morning, May 23. Two rows of barriers were being placed along River Drive from Iowa Street to Perry Street. The barriers consist of a green bin filled with sand.

Workers took this portion of the barrier down on May 15.

The installation Thursday is at the same place where the Mississippi River breached the previous barrier, spilling water into a portion of downtown Davenport. At that point there was only a single line of barriers.

