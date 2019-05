Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Dozens of officers grabbed a torch and hit the pavement for their annual law enforcement torch run benefitting Special Olympics Iowa.

The six-mile route started at the Bettendorf Police Department went up to Duck Creek Park and finished in Davenport.

Officers say it's their way of promoting inclusivity in their communities.

Scott County law enforcement has been hosting this run for more than 20 years.