Davenport police arrest suspected crack cocaine dealer using "less than lethal" means

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police say they arrested a suspected drug dealer using “less than lethal” means.

Tuesday, May 22, around 5:00 p.m. police tailed a suspected drug dealer into the 3000 block of East 53rd Street.

They blocked his SUV and he rammed their cars trying to get away.

Police say they tried to get him to exit his vehicle but he refused.

Davenport police then say “After several commands were given to the suspect to exit, a less lethal option was deployed and utilized which caused the suspect to comply and exit his vehicle where he was taken into custody.”

Police did not say what “less than lethal” actually means.

No one was hurt and police arrested Darius Hayes, 34, and charged him with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and, interference with official acts.