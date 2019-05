Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Three contestants joined us for our "Cutest Pet Contest" on Thursday, May 23.

The finalists were a puppy - Mae, a kitten - Reggie, and a donkey - Ruthie.

And the winner is..... Mae!

Oak Knoll Animal Hospital sponsored the contest.

The facility will be holding a Farewell Party on June 1st for their beloved veterinarian, Dr. Lundeen. The party is open to the public.