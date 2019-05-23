6th grade girls from Denkmann Elementary learn how to code with Modern Woodman of America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - The organization Girls Who Code made a mark in the Quad Cities on May 23.

I.T. professionals at Modern Woodman of American have spent the last few months teaching seven 6th graders from Denkmann Elementary School in Rock Island how to code and design their own website.

On May 23, the girls presented their new site to employees, friends and family at the company's headquarters in Rock Island.

The students say they hope their project can send a message to other girls their age.

"We are all the same. Girls are not better. Boys are not better. We are all the same when it comes to reality," said Breana Reymer, one of the students who helped to design the website.

Another student, Isabella Adner said she hopes the website can show young girls, "They can do anything their heart desires. I hope they just feel inspired to do anything they want to do."

After their presentation, they returned to school to show off their website to their classmates for the very first time.