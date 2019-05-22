Tracking severe storm potential Wednesday evening

Warmer temperatures and building instability this afternoon will combine with a front to produce scattered thunderstorms after 6pm this evening. We’re tracking some of the ingredients coming together now that could produce some damaging storms in parts of the Quad Cities.

A tornado WATCH has been issued for parts of the Quad Cities until 10pm this evening.

Initially, a few of these storms will be severe with the potential for large hail up to the size of golf balls, and damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially along and south of the Quad Cities. Heavy rainfall is also likely with these storms, especially as they converge into a line later in the evening. The timing for these storms favors after 6pm this evening into the early morning hours of Thursday.

While much of the Quad Cities is under a slight risk for severe storms, the areas most at risk will run south and east of a line from Sterling/Rock Falls, the Quad Cities Metro, Muscatine, and Mt. Pleasant. These areas have a better chance of seeing large hail and damaging winds this evening and overnight.

Storm energy will continue to build into the region this evening, becoming highest in extreme southeast Iowa. That same area is where an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out, especially if storms are able to keep themselves separated from each other. Once the storms merge into a line or cluster, the tornado threat will diminish greatly.

We’ll be tracking the situation as it unfolds into the evening and provide further updates as the storms begin to develop. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings should one be issued for your area.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

