Storms cause property damage around the QC

Damage was reported around the Quad Cities area after storms blew through Tuesday evening, May 21 into the overnight hours of Wednesday, May 22.

Winds gusted between 50 and 60 mph, and according to the National Weather Service, that wind left behind property damage.

In Scott County, storm reports showed that 55 mph winds blew a grill off a deck around 10:35 p.m. Other reports indicated tree limbs were down, having fallen into a yard and onto the street.

Around 11:55 p.m., a tree was reported down on a house in Whiteside County.

In Davenport, around 10 p.m. a tree fell onto a house near the intersection of Washington and 4th Street.

In the midst of the storms, about 1,500 MidAmerican Energy customers in the Illinois Quad Cities were without power. By 8:30 a.m. there were fewer than 400 people without power on both the Illinois and Iowa sides of the Quad Cities.

Click here to see the energy company’s outage map.