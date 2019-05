× Steak ‘n Shake on West Kimberly closes

DAVENPORT, Iowa– The Steak ‘n Shake on West Kimberly Road unexpectedly closed Wednesday, May 22.

A manager at the burger joint said corporate decided to close the location because it wasn’t making enough money. She said they were closed indefinitely and hoped to reopen. They were looking for a new franchise owner and planned to remodel before reopening.

There is currently no timeline to reopening.