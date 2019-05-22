Heavy police presence in business parking lot off 53rd Street in Davenport

Posted 5:49 pm, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, May 22, 2019

Can’t see the video? Tap here.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A heavy police presence was on scene in a parking lot off of 53rd Street, west of Interstate 74.

Quad City Fire Wire, which is a Facebook page that posts about first responders, had a live video where police were on scene near Elmore Avenue.

The video was posted at about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

Squad cars were on scene and a huddle of officers were around the lot.

No word on what the situation was. Stay with News 8 for updates as information becomes available.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.