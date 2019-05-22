× Firefighters respond to Sterling recycling plant

STERLING, Illinois — Firefighters responded to a recycling plant north of Highway 30 in Whiteside County.

Crews were on scene at Cimco Recycling Wednesday morning, May 22. There was a small hole in the roof of the plant.

Firefighters were reportedly on scene battling a hot spot around 11 a.m. There was no word on what caused a fire at the site or what the extent of damages was.

A nearby roadway was blocked off as crews worked the scene.