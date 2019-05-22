Firefighters respond to Sterling recycling plant

Posted 1:08 pm, May 22, 2019, by

STERLING, Illinois — Firefighters responded to a recycling plant north of Highway 30 in Whiteside County.

Crews were on scene at Cimco Recycling Wednesday morning, May 22.   There was a small hole in the roof of the plant.

Firefighters were reportedly on scene battling a hot spot around 11 a.m.  There was no word on what caused a fire at the site or what the extent of damages was.

A nearby roadway was blocked off as crews worked the scene.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.