Firefighters respond to Sterling recycling plant
STERLING, Illinois — Firefighters responded to a recycling plant north of Highway 30 in Whiteside County.
Crews were on scene at Cimco Recycling Wednesday morning, May 22. There was a small hole in the roof of the plant.
Firefighters were reportedly on scene battling a hot spot around 11 a.m. There was no word on what caused a fire at the site or what the extent of damages was.
A nearby roadway was blocked off as crews worked the scene.
41.788642 -89.696219