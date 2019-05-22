× East Moline family infighting sends police officer to hospital

MOLINE, Illinois- An East Moline police officer will take three months to recover after helping to break up a 4-way family fight.

Police say on May 21 around 3:15 p.m an officer was helping with traffic after school at United Township Highschool.

While the officer was directing traffic someone from Archer Drive Townhomes ran up to the officer and said she needed help. The officer followed her across the street into the apartment and saw four females fighting.

The officer learned they were all related and had been feuding for the past several days.

The officer called for backup and attempted to break up the fighting.

Police say they began fighting with the officer.

During the fight, the officer arrested Jinikqua Howard-Foster, 18, and a 17-year-old, both of East Moline.

According to the official report, the officer was injured on his right arm and needed surgery, doctors estimated a 3-4 month recovery time.

Foster is charged with resizing a peace officer which is a class 4 felony.

The juvenile has charges pending and is being held at Mary Davis.

Fosters bond is set at $30,000

Captain Gault did not provide the officer’s name but says they are a 24-year veteran as well as a defensive tactics instructor and a supervisor.