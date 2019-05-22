× Disaster in the making? Much of Iowa to receive 7 inches of rain next 8 days

Iowa is poised to get the most rain in the entire country over the next 7-8 days. That amount of rain will have major implications on not only river flooding, but agriculture, shipping on the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers, and the economic impact of more inundation.

Early projections show 7 inches or more falling across much of the state through the first part of June. Not only will this continue to swamp farm fields, it will produce a tremendous amount of runoff into creeks, streams, and then rivers. That will have an impact on how the Mississippi River and tributaries. As far as impacts to the Quad Cities, the specifics remain hard to pinpoint. But we will likely see a rise by early next week with the river rising through the first week of June. That’s as long as our confidence remains high of future rain. It’s my belief that with this pattern, the threat for significant flooding will last into early June when we could surpass the 20-foot major impact stage again.

Rainfall amounts for the weekend are settling into the 1-2 inch rains. It’s too early to tell which times will be dry. For planning purposes, just have that Plan-B ready. Showers and thunderstorms can be expected for 1-3 hours of each day through the holiday weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Much-above-normal precipitation expected across the Midwest. This will bring about major challenges to farmers as planting deadlines approach. You can’t put a seed in the ground and expect it to grow into a yield if the fields are still swamped. <a href=”https://t.co/XhxTk55W8v”>pic.twitter.com/XhxTk55W8v</a></p>— EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ERICSORENSEN/status/1131165206049169408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 22, 2019</a></blockquote>

