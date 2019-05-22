× Chicago man leads police on multi-interstate chase from Illinois into Iowa

ATKINSON, Illinois — A Chicago man led police on a roughly 40-mile chase from Illinois into Iowa.

The chase started after a traffic stop went awry on Monday, May 20 around 1:30 a.m. According to a statement from the Illinois State Police department, a trooper pulled over a black Dodge headed eastbound on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation a few miles west of Atkinson.

Police said the trooper tried to arrest the driver, 28-year-old Andre Stackhouse, after discovering he was suspended and found a gun in the center council of the Dodge. That’s when a struggle ensued.

The state trooper tried to taze Stackhouse but he got away and drove off in his Dodge, according to the Illinois State Police.

A little later, a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy saw Stackhouse and tried to stop him, said police. He continued on, despite a Geneseo officer’s attempt to disable the vehicle with stop sticks.

The chase continued from Henry County, to Rock Island County and finally ended in Scott County. Police said the suspect traveled from I-80 westbound onto I-74 and finally onto I-280 where several agencies were able to use “forcible stop techniques” and stop the Dodge.

Stackhouse was charged in Henry County with aggravated fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, and traffic violations. He’s being held on a $40,000 bond.

Any Iowa charges are pending.

Stackhouse was expected to be transferred from the Scott County Jail to the Henry County Jail.