WHAT’S HAPPENING? Free Lunch for Veterans, River Bandits Return Home

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Quad Cities River Bandits return home Memorial Day Weekend for the first time in almost four weeks. The team has not played a true home game since Sunday, April 28, when they played the Clinton LumberKings.

The River Bandits start a seven game home stand Friday, May 24. They play at Modern Woodmen Park Friday and Saturday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m., Sunday, May 26 at 1:15 p.m., Monday, May 27 at 5:15 p.m., and Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 at 6:35 p.m. For schedule information, click here.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 27th, which honors those who have died while serving our country. However, on Wednesday, May 22nd, Vietnam-Era Veterans in the Quad Cities are being thanked with a free lunch.

The South Rock Island, Blackhawk, Moline, and South Moline Townships are hosting a free veterans luncheon at Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th Street Court in Rock Island. It begins at Noon. Organizers are expecting 100 veterans and volunteers to attend.

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Dress for Success Quad Cities is holding a benefit concert at the Figge Art Museum this Friday, May 24th.

The non-profit lost its home after the temporary flood wall failed on April 30th in downtown Davenport. They aren’t allowed to go back to their building, so they need to find a new one – and that takes money.

The concert features two Florida-based musicians – Katia Valdeos and Cynthia Haring, who was born and raised in Davenport – and starts at 6pm. Doors open at 5:30pm. A donation of $10 or more is suggested.