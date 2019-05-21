Flash Flood Watch in effect today

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Free Lunch for Veterans, River Bandits Return Home

Posted 8:33 am, May 21, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Quad Cities River Bandits return home Memorial Day Weekend for the first time in almost four weeks. The team has not played a true home game since Sunday, April 28, when they played the Clinton LumberKings. 

The River Bandits start a seven game home stand Friday, May 24. They play at Modern Woodmen Park Friday and Saturday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m., Sunday, May 26 at 1:15 p.m., Monday, May 27 at 5:15 p.m., and Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30 at 6:35 p.m. For schedule information, click here. 

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 27th, which honors those who have died while serving our country. However, on Wednesday, May 22nd, Vietnam-Era Veterans in the Quad Cities are being thanked with a free lunch.

The South Rock Island, Blackhawk, Moline, and South Moline Townships are hosting a free veterans luncheon at Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th Street Court in Rock Island. It begins at Noon. Organizers are expecting 100 veterans and volunteers to attend.

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Dress for Success Quad Cities is holding a benefit concert at the Figge Art Museum this Friday, May 24th.

The non-profit lost its home after the temporary flood wall failed on April 30th in downtown Davenport. They aren’t allowed to go back to their building, so they need to find a new one – and that takes money.

The concert features two Florida-based musicians – Katia Valdeos and Cynthia Haring, who was born and raised in Davenport – and starts at 6pm. Doors open at 5:30pm. A donation of $10 or more is suggested.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.