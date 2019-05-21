THE CITIES PODCAST: What did Iowa lawmakers accomplish in 2019?

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with freshman Iowa State Senator Chris Cournoyer (R-Le Claire) and veteran State Rep. Phyllis Thede (D-Bettendorf) about the 2019 legislative session.

You can catch entire episodes of “The Cities” on WQPT, public television for the Quad Cities region, Thursdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m., and Mondays at 6 p.m.