Poll: Most Americans feel good about current job market

According to a poll from Gallup, Most Americans think the job market is improving and feel positive about it.

Americans’ current confidence in the U.S. job market is the highest since Gallup’s 2001 poll.

71% in May 2019, say now seems like a good time to be looking for a job.

“This represents a significant improvement from March and April, when 65% each month rated the job market favorably. Today’s level is similar to February’s 69% reading.”-Gallup

Results of the Gallup poll say:

Over 7 in 10 Americans feel positive about the U.S. job market

Employment optimism among the workforce is highest since 2000

Majorities of Americans rate the economy positively and say it’s improving

This survey was conducted May 1-12, with most of the interviews collected after the May 3 Labor Department report announcing that unemployment in April had fallen to 3.6%, the lowest in nearly 50 years.

Gallup has collected opinion on this question since August 2001, when 39% rated the job market favorably.

“This was at a time of rising unemployment amid the 2001 recession. However, even after that economic downturn, the figure remained subdued for the next 16 years, including dips below 10% at points in 2009, 2010 and 2011, when unemployment was especially high.”-Gallup

Recently, the percentage of Americans viewing the job market positively averaged 65% in 2018.

How did they do it?

“Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted May 1-12, 2019, with a random sample of 1,009 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All reported margins of sampling error include computed design effects for weighting.”

“Each sample of national adults includes a minimum quota of 70% cellphone respondents and 30% landline respondents, with additional minimum quotas by time zone within region. Landline and cellular telephone numbers are selected using random-digit-dial methods.”