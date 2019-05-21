Police seek these ‘persons of interest’ in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police have identified three persons of interest in the case of a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Cedar Rapids tobacco store.

Cedar Rapids Police said two 18-year-olds, Matrell Eu’gene Johnson and Royal Ceiz Abram died as a result of the shooting early Saturday morning, May 18. The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

A 19-year-old woman was also wounded in the shooting and she remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A little later, police said they were told that a fourth person who had been shot, a 19-year-old man, came to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.

On their Facebook page, the Cedar Rapids Police said “it appears that the victims were in a vehicle in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot.” That’s when police say someone started firing multiple shots into the vehicle.

Police are looking for three people in connection to the investigation:

DeShawn Hull, age 21, height: 5’8”, weight: 200 pounds

Andre Richardson, age 25, height: 6’1”, weight: 185 pounds

Alexandra Smith, age 24, height: 5’3”, weight: 130 pounds



If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

The Associated Press contributed to this report