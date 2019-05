× One person hurt after shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police confirmed one person is hurt after a shooting.

It happened on the intersection of Vine and West 7th Street just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

Several officers were on the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to Genesis East Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.