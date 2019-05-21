Flash Flood Watch posted ahead of heavy evening storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storms by this evening could produce rainfall rates 1-3 inches per hour! With that amount of water expected in a short time, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Quad City Metro, points south.

We begin the day with chilly temperatures and quite a bit of gentle rain. There will be a break in the showers for the midday hours as we track a warm front up from the I-70 corridor. Highs in the Quad Cities will be stuck in the middle 50s, due to an easterly wind.

Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread after 5pm as the front lifts north. There's a slight chance a few of these storms could produce damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph. That window of opportunity will be between 5-9pm.

Storms will exit the region after 10pm with drying conditions overnight.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen