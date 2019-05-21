Farmers unable to plant in wet fields start to look at insurance options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois - The fields at Derrer Farms in Milan look like they're stuck in Winter, when they should be full of fresh life.

Farmer Julie Derrer says in May of 2018, all of her corn and soybeans were planted.

This year, in 2019, she has nearly nothing planted. Just 40 acres of soybeans that could be washed up by rain at anytime.

"It's mud. You can`t get anything in there," said Derrer. "You could get the tractor stuck, you can`t make sure the seeds are going to stay in the ground."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), only about 9% of soybeans are planted in Illinois right now. That's compared to 79% This time last year.

Meanwhile, 24% of corn is planted in Illinois, compared to 95% this time last year.

In Iowa, Farmers are in a similar situation.

Only about 70% of corn is planted, and 27% of soybeans are planted. The USDA reports says farmers are 1-2 weeks behind schedule.

Preventative Crop Insurance can help cover the cost of crops that are unable to be planted.

"The forecast is two more weeks of rain," said Derrer. "And, our deadline for preventative crop insurance is June 2nd for corn. And its not looking like we are going to get it in so its scary. Its very scary."

Now, many farmers are getting ready to settle.

"Is it enough? We will make it work. We don`t have any other options. But, Its not the same as being able to sell a cash crop," said Derrer.

She told WQAD News 8 that the stress is mounting.

"When you wake up in the morning and the rain is hitting the window again- after how many days? It can take its toll on a psyche." said Derrer.

But, she continues to pray.

"We don`t want people to say 'oh the poor farmers' but its tough. Its tough emotionally, its tough financially - but faith, family, farming, that`s what we try to do.