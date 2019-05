Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND- Many police and firefighters are at 37th Street and 16th Ave in Rock Island after a single car ran into a tree.

Police at the accident have confirmed one is dead and another has been taken to a hospital.

WQAD has a team on the streets.

Our people on the scene say the car is severely smashed into a tree.

Three fire trucks and three RI police cars could be seen responding to the accident.

Several people gathered around the accident.