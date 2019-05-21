14-year-old and 18-year-old charged with car theft after high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois- Police say a 14-year-old and 21-year-old are charged with theft after leading them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Police arrested Drake Howard 21, after he admitted to being in the back seat of the silver KIA.

A 14-year old was taken to the juvenile detention center.

A third person was also taken into custody, but charges were not filed.

It started after a shots fired call near 59th and Brady Monday, May 20.

Police say the suspects led them on a chase before coming to a stop near Silver Creek Mobile Home Park, then they took off running.

The suspects were later arrested.