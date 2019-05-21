Flash Flood Watch in effect today

14-year-old and 18-year-old charged with car theft after high-speed chase

Posted 4:56 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43PM, May 21, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois- Police say a 14-year-old and 21-year-old are charged with theft after leading them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Police arrested Drake Howard 21, after he admitted to being in the back seat of the silver KIA.

A 14-year old was taken to the juvenile detention center.

A third person was also taken into custody, but charges were not filed.

It started after a shots fired call near 59th and Brady Monday, May 20.

Police say the suspects led them on a chase before coming to a stop near Silver Creek Mobile Home Park, then they took off running.

The suspects were later arrested.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.