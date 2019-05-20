× Where to go for help with flood relief May 20 – 24

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Here’s where flood victims can go for help this week.

The Salvation Army’s Flood Relief Donation and Distribution Center will be open at the former Office Max, located at 320 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Cleaning supplies, water, and fans will be available for pick up. Donations will also be accepted.

Supplies are available for Scott County and Rock Island County residents that can prove their in an area affected by flooding. Proof can be in the form of a driver’s license, state ID, utility bill, or a registration number from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Representatives from FEMA planned to be on site to register Scott County residents for assistance. You can also register with FEMA, online here.