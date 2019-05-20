“Violent tornadoes” possible in Oklahoma and Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dangerous weather pattern is setting up for the Plains today with hail expected up to the size of softballs, damaging straight-line winds, and an outbreak of tornadoes.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center predicts an outbreak of tornadoes, "some potentially long-track and violent."

Additional dangerous weather is possible in much of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas. Many schools in the area are closed today so children and families can be closer to storm shelters.

The last time the Quad Cities was under a high risk of severe weather was March 12, 2006. However, parts of our region were in a moderate and high risk on the day of the Washington, Illinois EF-4 tornado on November 17, 2013.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen