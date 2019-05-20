Vehicle wrecked in yard at Davenport mobile home park; police on scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Police are on scene where a wrecked vehicle is in a yard at a mobile home park.

Squad cars were at Wood Dale Mobile Home park around 2 p.m. Monday, May 20. The park is located off of West 49th Street, just east of N. Fairmount Street. Police had a mobile crime scene unit as well as K9s on scene.

A neighbor tells News 8 that a vehicle crashed in a yard and multiple people fled from police.

A Davenport police officer at the Wood Dale Mobile Home park said there was no danger to the public at this time.

The mobile home park is located about a half-mile northeast of Buchanan Elementary School. Dawn Saul with the Davenport Community School District said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Monday afternoon due to "a pursuit somewhere in the neighborhood." There was no confirmation that the two were connected.

Saul said parents had been notified and there was no threat to students inside the school.