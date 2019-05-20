Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to WGIl, Three Peoria men are facing charges for stealing around 100 guns from a local business and a farm king in March of 2019.

"The office of U.S. Attorney John Milhiser says an unsealed criminal complaint charges 28-year-olds Keith Winters and Miray Smith with conspiring and stealing guns from a federal firearms licensee — but remain wanted by authorities. The third man — 39-year-old Jeremy Howard — faces gun possession charges, and is in custody."

The indictment says Winters, Smith, and a third person allegedly drove a stolen vehicle to The Tac Shack in Monmouth, on March 21, while another unnamed individual drove a separate lookout vehicle.

Winters and Smith allegedly broke in and stole 39 guns, then split them up. Eight days later, Winters, Smith, and a third person drove to Farm King in Galesburg broke in stole 59 guns, then split them up back in Peoria.