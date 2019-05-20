Rocky Resource Room receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $420 for the April Three Degree Guarantee to the Spring Forward Learning Center.

Accepting the check were Danielle Kilberry and Robbie McIntyre representing the Spring Forward Learning Center.

Since its inception in 1999, Spring Forward has supported thousands of students in kindergarten through sixth grade, helping them to increase literacy, academic and social skills through fun and engaging out-of-school programming. What started as homework help at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church has grown to include after-school and summer programming at seven Rock Island and Milan, Illinois sites, as well as a family literacy program for adults new to the United States.

If you would like to learn more about Spring Forward, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.