× Police stop McDonald’s from selling milkshakes near Nigel Farage rally

(CNN) — Police ordered a McDonald’s in Scotland to stop selling milkshakes over fears people would dunk them over Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, staff said, after a flurry of incidents have left prominent far-right activists doused in the creamy liquid.

Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, was holding an event in Edinburgh on Friday ahead of next week’s European elections.

But police were concerned that protesters would buy milkshakes from a McDonald’s a few hundred meters away with the intention of pouring them on the hardline Brexiteer’s head.

A milkshake-dunking movement in Britain began after video went viral earlier this month showing a protester throwing a McDonald’s milkshake over far-right campaigner Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, had the same drink thrown over him just days later at different event.

Another protester did the same to Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin, who was sprayed with a milkshake in Salisbury on Sunday, it was confirmed to CNN.

An individual who was present during the incident said that a few residents “tried to engage Carl in debate, but he merely deflected criticism.” They added that Benjamin saw someone with “what could have been a milkshake and goaded them to throw it at him.” They subsequently confirmed that the milkshake was thrown over Benjamin around half an hour later.

Benjamin suffered the same fate last week when he was covered in milkshake and fish and chips during another campaign stop. He is currently being investigated by police over comments speculating about whether he should rape a female MP.

A printed sign in the window of the Edinburgh branch of McDonald’s stated on Friday: “We will not be selling milkshakes or ice creams tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events.”

The chain’s major competitor, Burger King, took a more lassez-faire approach to the movement after news of the McDonald’s ban emerged.

“Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK #justsaying,” Burger King wrote on Twitter.

Burger King followed up its cheeky tweet with another clarifying it wasn’t advocating anything untoward.

“We’d never endorse violence — or wasting our delicious milkshakes! So enjoy the weekend and please drink responsibly people,” Burger King tweeted.

Farage’s Brexit Party are tipped to take the most seats in the UK in the upcoming European Elections.

They are campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union without a deal, a scenario economists have warned would have a severe financial impact.

CNN has contacted McDonald’s for comment.