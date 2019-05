× Police presence in Moline neighborhood

MOLINE, Illinois — A heavy police presence was on scene in a Moline neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Squad cars were on scene at 20th Avenue and 4th Street around 1:30 p.m. Officers were on scene canvasing the area.

One neighbor said police may have been there in reference to a possible shooting.

There was no official confirmation on what the situation entailed or if there were any injuries.