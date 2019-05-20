× Muscatine River Drive reopens

MUSCATINE, Iowa- Mississippi Drive and 2nd Street will be open to traffic May 20, according to City of Muscatine officials.

DPW crews will be removing barricades along Mississippi Drive and 2nd Street and then work on opening the flood wall at Mad Creek.

The city says officials hesitated on reopening Mississippi Drive and the flood wall. Part of that hesitation came from a National Weather Service situation report that anticipates the Mississippi River returning to major flood stage by May 23.