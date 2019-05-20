× Moline police: Teen accidentaly shoots himself in the hand with gun he stole

MOLINE, Illinois- A teen accidentally shot himself with a stolen gun shortly before lunchtime.

Monday 11:54am, Moline Police arrived at the 400 block of 20th Avenue for shots fired and a witness seeing a man running from the area.

Police say an empty garage with blood stains on the garage and ground nearby.

A short time later, an 18-year-old man Moline resident arrived at Unity Point-Moline with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police discovered the subject was mishandling a stolen gun and accidentally shot himself in his left hand.

After a search of the area, police found a backpack containing three stolen guns two blocks away. The guns were stolen in a home burglary from earlier in the day in the 1600-block 11th Street, Moline.

The suspect is being treated for his injuries and the case is being reviewed with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

The Moline Police Department is not looking for anyone else related to this incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.