Meeting to discuss flood recovery to be held in LeClaire Wednesday

LECLAIRE, Iowa — A town hall meeting has been scheduled to discuss the aftermath of Mississippi River flooding.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 and is hosted by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency. The meeting will cover flood aftermath, what residents need now, and the next steps of recovery. The meeting will also cover Wapsipinicon River flooding.

Residents in LeClaire, Princeton, and other areas of Scott County are all invited.

The meeting will be held at the LeClaire Fire Station at 201 N. 15th Street at 6 p.m.

