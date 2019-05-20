Man missing from Davenport Work Release Facility
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man in custody at the Davenport Work Release Facility is missing.
According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections, 27-year-old Shawn T. Jones was expected back at the facility on Saturday, May 18 but did not return.
Jones was convicted of first-degree burglary in Clinton County and was admitted to the facility in January of 2019.
He is described as a black man standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 169 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call your local police department.
41.523644 -90.577637