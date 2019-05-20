Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in storm drain in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Thanks to members of the Burlington Fire Department, three baby ducks were rescued from a storm drain.

On Saturday afternoon, May 18, a citizen found the baby ducks in a storm sewer, according to a Facebook post on the fire department's page. The ducklings were found near A & B storage off of Flint Ridge Drive.

Battalion Chief Kirk Logan, Captain Luke Sneller, and Firefigher Robert Griesman got into the storm drain and rescued the ducklings. The babies were safely returned to their mother.