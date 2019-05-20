East Moline officer gets behind the mic in song called ‘Thin Blue Line’

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A sergeant with the East Moline Police Department worked with a local production studio to create a musical piece in honor of National Police Week.

The music video “Thin Blue Line” was shared on the East Moline Police Department’s Facebook page on Sunday, May 20.  It was created as a way “to pay tribute to all police officers across the country.”

Sgt. Anthony Frankowski worked with music producer Tayvian Johnson with Eastside Sound to put the piece together.

