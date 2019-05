× Channel Cat opening delayed

MOLINE, Illinois- – Officials say due to the flood of 2019, the traditional Memorial Day weekend start of the Channel Cat Water Taxi has been delayed.

They tell WQAD a start date has not been determined.

MetroLINK will announce an official start date as soon as possible.

In the meantime, you can check the status on QC Channel Cat via social media and metroqc.com/channelcat for updates.