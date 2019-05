× Beto O-Rourke tours flooding in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- democratic presidential candidate Beto O-Rourke toured flood damage in downtown Davenport.

Monday, May 20, Beto O-Rourke paid a visit to Davenport. He started at the site where the temporary flood barrier failed earlier in May month.

O-Rourke was joined by city leaders and spoke with Davenport’s chamber of commerce. He says he’s heard a lot of great ideas for flood recovery that he’ll consider if elected president.