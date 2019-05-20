Armored Gardens hosts employees of flooded businesses on a day it’s normally closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Usually Armored Gardens, a bar and restaurant in located near 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue, is closed on Monday.

However, every Monday from May 13 thorough May 27 is dedicated to giving back.

The business, which opened less than two years ago, is now hosting Flood Takeover Mondays.

It's an initiative that puts money back in the hands of business owners and their employees who are being impacted the flood of 2019 in Davenport.

Each Monday, businesses are hosted by Armored Gardens.

On May 20, Pizza was being sold by the crew from Streets of Italy and employees said they made hundreds of Pizzas.

Inside, bartenders from Great River Brewery were behind the bar.

Armored Gardens donated 100% of the night's tips, and 50% of the bar sales to the employees of Great River Brewery.

More than $3,800 was raised on May 20.

Owner of Great River Brewery Scott Lehnert told News 8 his business is completely destroyed.

The repairs are expected to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and could take months to do, he said.

Flood Takeover Monday's will continue at Armored Gardens on May 27. The money will benefit Roam. The event will take place 5 p.m- 9 p.m.