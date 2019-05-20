A simple sticker that could help save your pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEO, Illinois -- Animal shelters typically save abandoned animals by housing them and finding the pets new homes. One Shelter in Geneseo is taking a different approach to making sure animals are safe.

"Anybody who has a pet should probably have this in their home," Tracy Diehl with Henry County Humane Society Geneseo said.

They are pet alert stickers that go inside the window to alert first responders that there are animals inside. The stickers have a spot to say what kind of pet is in the home and how many. There is also a spot to say if the pet has special needs. Diehl says the most important part of the sticker is including your pets name.

"In an emergency situation, any animal that is going to respond to a name," Diehl said. "You should put that on there. It's going to make them really nervous and scared, so if they can hear their name, it sometimes helps."

The Henry County Humane Society Geneseo is selling the stickers for $5. All the money will go to the non-profit.

Miller Vet and My Moon Creations in Geneseo are also selling the stickers.