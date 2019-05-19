The Score Sunday – Assumption track, Rock Island Soccer, Rockridge Softball, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Assumption Girls Track takes 3rd at the State Meet. They talk about this season and what made them such a great team. Rock Island Girls Soccer makes history by winning the schools first Regional Championship. Rockridge Softball wins their 5th straight Regional Championship. The FCA story of the week features Brad Swanson as he ends his tenure at Galesburg and gets ready to take over the Kewanee Football program.

