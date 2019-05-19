× Motown memories come alive at Putnam rooftop concert

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A rooftop concert at the Putnam Museum had to be moved indoors due to the rain but that didnt stop the music and the fun.

The 10 of soul band entertained several hundred guests of the Putnam on Saturday. It’s the museum’s third annual free concert, and the second one to be rained out, but everyone still had a good time. Many took to the dance floor right in front of the snack stop.

A group of friends who would have been cycling outdoors said the Motown tribute was the best reason to be inside on a Saturday.

Mary Tisue brought her own lawnchair. She said she and her friends were fans of the Putnam as well as of Motown.

“The motown sound is a lot of fun, said lot of memories, and being with friends is always fun whether you’re outside or inside,” said Mary Tisue.

Her friend Carol Ward agreed: “We are all sixties children. A bunch of us just came to have a good time today.”