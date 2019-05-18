× Tracking heavy rain and severe storm potential Saturday

The threat for heavy rainfall, flooding, and severe storms returns to the Quad Cities this weekend.

A Flash Flood WATCH has been issued for the entire Quad Cities until 10am Sunday morning. A round of showers and storms this morning will saturate the ground, even more, allowing additional rainfall from storms this evening to run off into area creeks, streams, and rivers. Rapid rises in those areas along with other low-lying areas will lead to areas of flash flooding by this evening. Remember, never cross a flooded roadway.

A round of non-severe showers and storms is currently working through the Quad Cities this morning. These storms are producing frequent lightning and some gusty winds along with heavy downpours. This line will continue to advance east through 10am. Behind it, some clearing will take place and that will return to us to some sunshine for the afternoon.

It’s that sunshine and temperatures rising into the upper 70s and low 80s that will build enough energy to allow for a few stronger storms by later this afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of producing large hail up to 1.5″ in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Frequent lightning and torrential downpours are also likely. We’ll be tracking the potential for an isolated tornado or two as well with a warm front working north through the region.

The timing for these storms favors the 6pm to 2am range. That’s when a stronger low-level jet will begin working with a boundary nearby to produce widespread showers and storms. The threat for flash flooding will also be increased since our soils are already saturated from rainfall this morning.

We'll continue to track this threat throughout the day.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

