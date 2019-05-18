‘Stop the Bleed’ training serves to increase survival rates after mass casualty incidents

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Uncontrolled bleeding is one of the most common causes of death after a traumatic injury. Incidents where life-threatening bleeding are happening more often say emergency medical professionals.

Chuck Gipson, Quality and Education Manager with Medic EMS in Davenport, said it could be a mass shooting, an industrial accident, a car crash. “It could be simply being at home cutting yourself with a kitchen knife and it may be bleeding severely,” he said.

On Saturday, he and several other trainers, as well as doctors and nurses from Genesis, provided this life-saving training for the public for the first time.

Cherry Goetsch from Long Grove was one of the students. She said she saw the class advertised in the paper and thought it might come in handy some day.

“I have a couple of grandkids, you never know what antics they’re gonna get up to. Better to be safe than sorry.”

Gipson said it was important to recognize when bleeding is life-threatening and act immediately: “If you call 9-1-1, they come quickly, but there are some things that can be done prior to our arrival that can help save someone’s life.”

Medics EMS and Genesis doctors and nurses provided training on applying pressure to a wound, how to use a tourniquet and pack a wound.

Gipson said the hands-on training reinforces what people might already know: “You have to the confidence to do it when the need arises.”