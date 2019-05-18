State Track in Iowa and Illinois, Rock Island Soccer Makes History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Assumption's Carly King wins the 100 and takes second in the 200. The Lady Knights Sprint Medley Team sets a State Record.

Bettendorf's Darien Porter wins the 200 and finishes second in the 100. Bulldogs Sprint Medley Team sets an All-Time record.

Calamus-Wheatland brings home first ever state trophy. The Warriors are third in Class 1A.

Pleasant Valley's Sprint Medley Team finishes second in Class 4A.

Jax Lamm from West Burlington Notre Dame is second in the 100.

Fulton's Chloe Lindeman defends her title in the shot put, Deakota Knott wins the triple jump. Knoxville claims gold in the 4x800 relay. Kiah O'Neal from Alleman is second in high jump, Tori Thomas takes second in Pole Valut.