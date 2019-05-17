WQAD Sports May 17th – Part 1- Iowa State Track

Posted 11:14 pm, May 17, 2019
  • Bettendorf's Darien Porter sets new state record in 400 Meter run
  • Cal-Wheat races to distance medley state title
  • More track results from Iowa
